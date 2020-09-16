Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Rises By 50.0%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CVS Group stock remained flat at $$16.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48. CVS Group has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on CVS Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CVS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

