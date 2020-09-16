Short Interest in Daicel Corporation (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 45.9%

Daicel Corporation (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,689,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 1,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,892.0 days.

Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $$7.60 on Wednesday. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides cellulose acetate for LCD optical films, acetate fiber, plastics, separation membranes, photographic films and X-ray films, LCD polarizing panels protective films, cosmetics, paints, binders for adhesives, and inks; acetate tow for cigarette filters; carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, and microfibrillated fibers for use in foods, medicines, cosmetics, and electronic materials; and cellulose plastics for glass frames, toys, and writing instruments.

