Short Interest in Daicel Corporation (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Increases By 45.9%

Daicel Corporation (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,689,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 1,157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,892.0 days.
Shares of DACHF stock remained flat at $$7.60 on Wednesday. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.
