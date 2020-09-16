Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Drops By 17.8%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXCOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exco Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exco Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

