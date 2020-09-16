Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Drops By 17.8%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 7,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXCOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exco Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exco Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.