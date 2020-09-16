Short Interest in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Drops By 17.4%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 16,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNW traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,030,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

