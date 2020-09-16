Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expands By 21.1%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

HLNE stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 367,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 763,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,912,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,496,000 after buying an additional 201,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after buying an additional 147,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

