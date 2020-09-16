Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Expands By 22.0%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hawkins stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 32,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
