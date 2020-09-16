Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Expands By 22.0%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hawkins stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BWS Financial raised their target price on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.8% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 32,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

