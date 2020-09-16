Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Increases By 21.0%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 375,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 153.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 106,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,447. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

