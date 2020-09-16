Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Drops By 25.5%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Sidoti upped their target price on ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 183,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.45 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In related news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in ICF International by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

