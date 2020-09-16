Short Interest in Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Decreases By 17.6%

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 833,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 3,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 121,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,209. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

