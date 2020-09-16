Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Declines By 17.4%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JSAIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,528. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

