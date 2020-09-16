Short Interest in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Increases By 18.4%

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.30. 4,088,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,860. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 458,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $44,673,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 576,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,146,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 616,541 shares of company stock valued at $62,318,273 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after buying an additional 3,808,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

