Short Interest in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Declines By 17.7%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 822,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. 1,452,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,075. MBIA has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 128.21%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,152.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $204,678.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 226,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,684.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,967 shares of company stock worth $806,428 over the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,391,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 597,562 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 804,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 150,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 131,803 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 241,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 82,398 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

