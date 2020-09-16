SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $58,631.94 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Laura Francis sold 12,069 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $253,569.69.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Laura Francis sold 4,931 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $95,217.61.

On Friday, June 19th, Laura Francis sold 9,971 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $170,703.52.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 504,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,091. The company has a market cap of $695.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SI-Bone by 32.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SI-Bone by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

