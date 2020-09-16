Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 1,607,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,867,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after buying an additional 405,193 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 793,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 240,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

