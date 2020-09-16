SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $28.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.04 million and the highest is $29.84 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $114.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.37 million to $116.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $110.68 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $110.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 207,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 148,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

