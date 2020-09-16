Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 636,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 463,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

SOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $315.05 million, a P/E ratio of -695.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. Analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 46.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,799 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

