Soundwatch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,868 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $142,131,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,914. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

