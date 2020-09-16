Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Reduced by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,525,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,670,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.