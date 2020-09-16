S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of S&P Global worth $42,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in S&P Global by 161.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after purchasing an additional 678,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after purchasing an additional 556,703 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $358.23. 49,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.72. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

