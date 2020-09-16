Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.40 and last traded at $144.40. 7,738,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 13,288,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $80.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $215,391.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,583 shares of company stock worth $36,198,971. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Square by 18.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 123.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 25.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

