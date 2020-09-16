STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Sells $1,902,937.48 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STAA traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. 366,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,044. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.40 and a beta of 1.43.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

