Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.58. 2,882,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,345,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,275,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 91,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 403,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

