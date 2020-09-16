Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity Call Options (NYSEARCA:CMD)

ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity (NYSEARCA:CMD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the typical volume of 115 call options.

CMD traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 316,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ProShares UltraShort DJ-UBS Commodity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

