Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,057. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.69. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

