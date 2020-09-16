Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,921 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $349,424,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,540.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,550.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,394.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,033.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.