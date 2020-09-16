Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,913,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $312.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

