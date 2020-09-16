Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 244,310 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244,310 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,448,615. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The company has a market capitalization of $741.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

