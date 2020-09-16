Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on STOR. Raymond James lowered their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Store Capital by 660.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 202.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 78,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,564. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

