Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Super Micro Computer worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,162,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SMCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.30. 247,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,717. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

