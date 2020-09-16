Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Superior Drilling Products stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 6,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,180. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

