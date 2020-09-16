SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Down 46.4% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00014216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $177.06 million and approximately $238.68 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.98 or 0.04321119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009078 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00058006 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034913 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 112,833,597 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.