Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.78. 1,551,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 341,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $214.13 million and a P/E ratio of 97.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 6,669 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,866,176 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch purchased 69,000 shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $587,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,765,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,559,299.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 91,669 shares of company stock valued at $788,701. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

