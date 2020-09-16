SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.31

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.31 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 17041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

