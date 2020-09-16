Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $851.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $230.12.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 198,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $42,137,950.19. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,727 shares of company stock valued at $63,512,097. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.