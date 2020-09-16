TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 302,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 371,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

MRKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.79.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

