Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.15. 2,672,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,096,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 535,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 401,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 202,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

