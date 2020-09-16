Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 1,762,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,416,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,898 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

