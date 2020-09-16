Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AON were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 71.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.53. 1,135,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.71. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

