Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,787.00. The stock had a trading volume of 267,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,367. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,801.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,600.59. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

