Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of HON traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.30. 2,134,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.