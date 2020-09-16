Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,480,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,229. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.