Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $29.27 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after buying an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Chevron by 114.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $105,415,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,728,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 158.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

