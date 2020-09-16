Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $38.09 Million Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $38,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $1,801,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 19.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 365,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 325.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of QRVO traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.99. 1,750,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,456. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.36. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $157,176.00. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total transaction of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,658 shares of company stock worth $3,353,439. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

