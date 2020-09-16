Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $39.93 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amgen were worth $39,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,257. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

