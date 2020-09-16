Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 64,000 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 46.5% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 244,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77,554 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,315. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

