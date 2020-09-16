Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,236,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,287. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.