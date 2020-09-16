Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

