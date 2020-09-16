Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 111,950 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 111,950 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,573,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,191,617. The company has a market capitalization of $212.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.79. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

