Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $19.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $218.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.44. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.80.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

