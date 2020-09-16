Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 58,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,977,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,439,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

